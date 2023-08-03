Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.49. 1,225,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,594. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $62.67 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,121 shares of company stock worth $5,474,001. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,336,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

