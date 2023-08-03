Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.80 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 438,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Air Transport Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,700 shares of company stock worth $90,051. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 767.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 141,118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 965,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.