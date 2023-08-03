Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.80 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 438,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $33.52.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

