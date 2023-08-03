Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOF opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

