Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
AKZOF opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
