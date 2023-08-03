Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Trading Down 10.8%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $172.27 and last traded at $173.76. 25,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 58,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,816,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

