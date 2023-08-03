Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $202.89, but opened at $214.54. Albemarle shares last traded at $205.70, with a volume of 425,449 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

