Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $985.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.80. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $260.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alexander’s by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.

