Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.96 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $835.74 million and $24.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,806,951,607 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

