Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. Analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

