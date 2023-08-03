Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 243,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

