Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 20,436,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,086,525. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

