Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.91. 4,001,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

