Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $888,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Comcast were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 23,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,331,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,328. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

