Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $267.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,862. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

