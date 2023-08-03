Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 216,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 450,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,675 shares of company stock worth $292,496 and sold 434 shares worth $4,785. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

