Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 211 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 3,482,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

