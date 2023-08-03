Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $9.70 on Thursday, hitting $116.00. 201,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

