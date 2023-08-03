Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.52. 178,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,024. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $265,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

