AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,427,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 714,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

