AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.6% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $138.65. 274,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

