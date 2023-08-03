AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.13. 1,354,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,122. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.75.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.