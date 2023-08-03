Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 8,293,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,324. The stock has a market cap of $749.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after buying an additional 388,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.