Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

