Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 630,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,168,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

