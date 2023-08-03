Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 63.37 ($0.81). 69,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.01 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77.
About Alternative Income REIT
