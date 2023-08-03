Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.92

Alternative Income REIT Plc (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Alternative Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 63.37 ($0.81). 69,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alternative Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.01 million, a PE ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

About Alternative Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.