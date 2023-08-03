Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

