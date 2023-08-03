Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 222.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.89-$5.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,634. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

