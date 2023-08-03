Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 222.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.89-$5.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE MO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,880,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,634. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.