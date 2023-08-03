Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington Sells 4,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,211,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,769,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.