Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ABEV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,790,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

