Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.85 on Friday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

