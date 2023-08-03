American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.43 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

