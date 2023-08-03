American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,654. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,256. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

