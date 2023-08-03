American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 1,978,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,752. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.