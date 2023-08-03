American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $1.96. American Well shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 554,840 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $592.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $226,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,883.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,113 over the last ninety days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

