America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,208,635.19 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.33. 60,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,701. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRMT

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.