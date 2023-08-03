Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

ABCB opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $898,226. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,308,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

