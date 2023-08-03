AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.