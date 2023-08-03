AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.85. The company had a trading volume of 911,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,133. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

