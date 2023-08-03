Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,920. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

