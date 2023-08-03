AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

