Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Cut by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,451. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

