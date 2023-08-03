Analysts Offer Predictions for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,476 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

