Analysts Offer Predictions for Symbotic Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYM. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Symbotic by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Symbotic by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,919,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.