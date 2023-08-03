Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $22.13

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.