Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $22.13

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
NASDAQ BAND opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.33.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
