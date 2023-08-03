Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $15.78

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 136.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

