Analysts Set Expectations for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $98.55 on Thursday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,772 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.