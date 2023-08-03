Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $15.42

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

