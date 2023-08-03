Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $52.27

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

NYSE:KBH opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

