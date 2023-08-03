Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $7.29

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $820.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

