AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 18018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AnalytixInsight Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 243.51%.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

